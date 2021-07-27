Reckitt says Harpic, Dettol reported strong revenue growth in India in H1 2021

British FMCG major Reckitt (earlier RB) on Tuesday said its toilet cleaner brand Harpic has reported a double-digit growth in the Indian market in the first half of 2021.

The company also said that the revenue growth of disinfectant brand Dettol's "remained strong" in India during the first six months of 2021.

"In India, Dettol's largest market, revenue growth remained strong despite operational and supply challenges. Overall, Dettol net revenue is currently over 40 per cent higher on a two-year stack basis," the company said in its post-earning statement.

During the period, the brand entered 20 new markets and saw increased momentum with the expansion of its disinfectant spray into new markets such as Pakistan.

"We continue to use the strength of the brand to raise public awareness of the importance of personal hygiene habits in many markets, including our Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign," it said.

Moreover, its toilet cleaner brand Harpic, reported a double double-digit growth in revenue in India, when the country faced the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Harpic grew as a result of continued penetration increases in key markets like India where revenue was up double digits," it said.

In H1, Reckitt's net revenue from the 'Hygiene' segment grew 18 per cent on a like-for-like basis in the six months.

"By geography, growth was led by North America and, to a lesser extent, India," said Reckitt.

While overall, Reckitt Group H1 net revenue was growing by 1.5 per cent to 6.5 billion British Pounds.

Commenting on the results, Reckitt Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan said: "Overall demand in the disinfectant category remains significantly higher than pre-COVID levels and the two-year stacked growth of our hygiene portfolio is up 34.1 per cent, compared to a normal growth rate, pre-COVID, of around 4 per cent." The Reckitt group's around 70 per cent of revenue, excluding IFCN China (Infant Formula and Child Nutrition business in China), is from brands growing by mid-single digits in the period, in line with its strategic vision.

"The remaining 30 per cent includes our disinfection brands, which are structurally rebasing, as well as our cold and flu brands, which are now starting to show positive momentum," Narasimhan added.

According to him, markets are "dynamic", reflecting several factors which the company is closely monitoring, including the prevalence of COVID strains and government guidelines such as new lockdowns and social distancing.