 Realty Firm Suraj Estate Developers Expects ₹1,200 Crore Revenue From New Commercial Project In Mumbai
Suraj Estates has delivered more than 45 projects totaling over 16.09 lakh square feet of developed area.Its current portfolio includes 13 ongoing projects with a total RERA saleable carpet area of 7.55 lakhs sq ft and 16 upcoming projects with an estimated saleable carpet area of 11.57 lakhs square feet. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has launched a new commercial project.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Suraj Estate Developers Ltd expects Rs 1,200 crore revenue from a new commercial project in Mumbai.In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has launched a new commercial project 'One Business Bay' having carpet area of 2.09 lakhs sq ft with an "estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,200 crore." The project will have 182 premium business office units and also premium retail spaces.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

