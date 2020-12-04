2021 real GDP growth projected at minus 7.5%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI on Friday said that real GDP growth for 2020-21 was projected as being -7.5%. Speaking at an online briefing at the end of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that recovery continued to remain clouded amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

"The real GDP growth for 2021 is projected at minus 7.5%. The recovery in rural demand is expected to strengthen further while urban demand is also gaining momentum," said Das.

On Friday, the RBI maintained status quo for the third time in a row and kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4%. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25% while the reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%.

The MPC, Das said, had decided to continue with an accommodative stand on monetary policy for as long as necessary to revive growth on a durable basis and to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within target. This in turn opens up possibilities for future rate cuts.