RBI Monetary Policy Latest Updates: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent

RBI likely to maintain 'accommodative' stance in ongoing policy review: Assocham
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) key focus in the ongoing policy review meeting is likely to be on "ensuring adequate liquidity" in the system while maintaining an "accommodative" stance, industry body Assocham on Thursday said.
It also said that the accommodative stance would reflect the RBI's commitment to keep the lending rates benign to support growth, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Focus of the bi-monthly review of the credit policy by the RBI monetary policy committee is expected to be ensuring adequate liquidity into the system, retaining the policy stance as accommodative," Assocham said.
The RBI has done a commendable job in handling the situation arising out of the pandemic, it said. It has reached out to a number of sectors like mutual funds, realty, NBFCs and MSMEs, besides the all-encompassing moratorium on loan repayments, Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said in a statement.
RBI likely to keep interest rates unchanged, may revise growth projections: Industry experts
According to experts, the stubborn retail inflation, which has remained above the comfort level of the RBI of around 4 per cent, will refrain the central bank from reducing interest rate on Friday.
Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com, said the RBI has taken several favourable measures this year for the real estate sector. "However, the hopes have not died down as a lot needs to be done." "The sector is, obviously, looking at a further reduction in home loan interest rates. However, we feel that there is hardly a scope for a further rate cut this year. The sector should try to utilise the opportunities coming out of the decisions taken by the RBI in the last few months," he said.
A report by Yes Bank said though India has officially entered into a technical recession with second-quarter GDP print, "we believe that we are past the nadir in India's growth trajectory. The sharper than expected recovery in key economic indicators is suggestive of this view".
Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decisions today
The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announced the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)'s decisions today.
