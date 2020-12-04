RBI Monetary Policy Latest Updates: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) key focus in the ongoing policy review meeting is likely to be on "ensuring adequate liquidity" in the system while maintaining an "accommodative" stance, industry body Assocham on Thursday said.

It also said that the accommodative stance would reflect the RBI's commitment to keep the lending rates benign to support growth, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Focus of the bi-monthly review of the credit policy by the RBI monetary policy committee is expected to be ensuring adequate liquidity into the system, retaining the policy stance as accommodative," Assocham said.

The RBI has done a commendable job in handling the situation arising out of the pandemic, it said. It has reached out to a number of sectors like mutual funds, realty, NBFCs and MSMEs, besides the all-encompassing moratorium on loan repayments, Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said in a statement.