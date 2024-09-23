Real Estate To Play Major Role In India's Economic Growth Trajectory, Report Reveals

Representative Image

India continues to be the fastest growing economy driven by strong domestic demand, improving business environment and supportive as well as forward-looking developmental policy initiatives. As India heads towards its centenary year of independence, real estate will play a pivotal role in economic growth trajectory of the country.

The interplay between real estate and India’s economic growth journey over the next few decades is explored in the latest report “Indian Real estate: The Quantum Leap” by Colliers in collaboration with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) released recently.

This long-term growth in real estate is underpinned by six salient growth levers which includes, rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, digitalization, demographic shifts, sustainability and investment diversification; all of which will form the bedrock for a quantum leap in Indian real estate by 2047.

These long-term growth ingredients will be pivotal in the expansion of Indian real estate – from under a trillion currently, to potentially a USD 10 trillion market by 2047, accounting for a 14-20% share in the country’s GDP.

Most importantly, the quantum leap will create multiple real estate hotspots in its wake. Along the accelerated journey till 2047, various real estate segments will evolve and continue to proliferate, growing and maturing by varying degrees. Core assets such as office & residential real estate are likely to mature further and alternative assets such as data centers & senior living will embark upon strong growth trajectories, the report stated.

"With the interplay of dynamic factors such as rapid urbanization, rising median age, and technological advancements, we are on the brink of a quantum leap, entering a new era of growth and diversification. By 2047, an estimated 50% of India’s population will reside in urban centers, creating unprecedented demand across residential, office, and retail spaces. Alternative segments like senior living, co-living, and data centers will also witness exponential growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological integration, with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency becoming a standard across developments," said Boman Irani, President, CREDAI National.

Stating that India has set its sight on becoming a USD 10 trillion real estate market, driven by the sector’s ability to adapt and innovate, Manoj Gaur, Chairman, CREDAI National said, "Landmark initiatives such as RERA and REIT regulations have enhanced transparency, improved investor confidence, and streamlined operations across the sector. These reforms, alongside critical programs like PMAY and Gati Shakti, are creating a conducive environment for sustained real estate development."

"As India commences on a period of expansion across most economic sectors, real estate is set for a ‘Quantum Leap’, with multiple growth opportunities arising along the accelerated journey phase. Residential, office and retail segments, particularly, are expected to mature significantly in the next few decades, creating substantial opportunities for investors, developers and occupiers,” said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers India.

Over the next few years, asset classes under REITs/SM REITs will expand beyond office and retail to include warehouses, hotels, and rent-yielding residential properties. In the long-term, such financing avenues will become prevalent in alternate real estate verticals such as data centers, hospitals, educational institutes, senior and student living accommodations etc, the report added.