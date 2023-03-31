Real Estate news update: Tower G at Raheja Residency, Metros dominate residential market and more

Tower G at Raheja Residency

K Raheja Realty has launched Tower G in its ready-to-move-in residential property Raheja Residency in Malad east. It has opened sales starting April 2023 with a special early bird offer for booking on or before April 30th, 2023. The 20-storey tower offers 2 BHK residences starting from Rs. 1.95 crore and will consist 4 units on each floor. The project offers a landscaped public garden, ample parking space, a double-height lobby, designer fittings in two bedrooms and much more making living comfortable and luxurious for an affordable price. Sandeep Raheja, Chairman, K Raheja Realty said, “We aim to provide world-class amenities and comfort that will set a new standard of sophistication and elegance for modern living.”

Sainath Vrindavan launched at Mulund

Sainath Developers have launched Sainath Vrindavan in Mulund East, Mumbai. Spread over an acre, the residential complex consists two wings with 21 floors each and a total of 221 houses, including 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3BHK (combined flat option) and 4 BHK (combined flat option). It has ample recreational spaces and facilities like retail plaza, paved driveway, parking area, visual dry garden, fitness centre, indoor game arenas, mini theatre, party hall and so on. The recreational area at the podium level is planned on the fifth floor with an array of facilities and amenities. Pratik Kataria, Director, Sainath Developers – The House of Kataria, said, “Our homes are designed thoughtfully, laced with the most modern amenities and infrastructure that is sustainable and nature-friendly.”

Zeassetz launches co-living tower

Zeassetz has launched a new co-living tower in the SRS You57 project at Hinjewadi Phase III, Pune. It will offer a total of 88 units in two options; 605 sq. ft. and 640 sq. ft. respectively. The project is based on three key attributes: comfort, premium luxury and fully furnished and managed properties. Sarabjeet Kukreja, Founder and CEO, Zeassetz, expressed, “Through this project, we aim to transform under-utilised areas into prime real estate. Also, we wish to highlight that investing in co-living is safe and can provide a reliable return on investment. With innovative ideas, one can potentially increase the return and build a successful portfolio. And the best part is that the rental one procures from pre-leased properties can also provide a steady stream of passive income.”

Ashiana Prakriti Phase 1 launched

Ashiana Housing Ltd has launched Ashiana Prakriti, its latest project in Jamshedpur. The project has a total of 266 units with options of 2, 3 and 4 BHK (penthouse) units out of which, 162 units were launched in Phase 1. The project is spread over 3.75 acres of which 1.12 acres is covered in greenery. Located along the NH-18 the project also offers views of the Dobo dam area. The amenities provided include clubhouse, kids playing area, sports arenas, amphitheatre, gardens and walking and fitness zones. The units have been priced in the range of 62 lakhs to 241 lakhs. Ankur Gupta, Director, Ashiana Housing, said, “The project has been conceived keeping in mind the premium requirements of the prospective home buyers. I am glad to see the overwhelming response for Phase 1.”

Metros dominate residential market

The sales of residential property in tier-1 cities in the country stood at more than 250% of the levels seen among tier 2 cities in the calendar year 2022. The total absorption witnessed in Tier 01 cities was a whopping 4.53 lakh units as against 1.83 lakh units in tier 2 cities, according to a report by PropEquity. Even in terms of new launches of residential property, the tier 1 cities outperformed the tier 2 cities by more than 240% in 2022. The new launches seen in metros stood at 3.71 lakh unit mark while it was 1.52 lakh units in the latter. Interestingly, CY 2022 has witnessed the highest launches and absorption in the last eight years, with absorption crossing 4.5 lakhs of residential units with only 3.7 lakhs new supply in the same period.

Cabinet designs inspired by nature

Baro Design, helmed by Siddharth Sirohi, presents a range of multi-storage cabinets. Designed using reclaimed teakwood, they aspire to promote the idea of sustainable living in day-to-day life. The Honeycomb is a three-cupboard piece. The geometric pattern runs along the inside of the glass doors too. Brass handles, painted sides and triangular legs complete the très stylish look. Dragonfly is a mid-century inspired multi-functional unit that can be used as a bar, a sideboard, or as a general storage unit; storage shelves are adjustable and sliding doors keep it compact and hassle-free. The design ensures a minimal visual footprint in spite of the unit’s size, resulting in a sleek and dynamic presence.