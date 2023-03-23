Real Estate news update: NAREDCO backs skilling initiative, HoH’s plogging initiative at Thane and more

NAREDCO backs skilling initiative

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), one of the implementing agencies appointed by NSDC, to oversee the successful execution of the NIPUN project for bridging skill gaps in construction workers engaged in the real estate sector, has taken long strides in the right direction. With an aim of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, to certify over 1.06 Lakhs construction workers across the nation over the year under NIPUN project, NAREDCO has already enrolled over 15,000 construction workers out of 32,000 workers as of February 15, 2023. Notably, women account for more than 18.6% of all enrolled workers. NAREDCO has been holding these training programs across the country under the supervision of well-trained experts. NAREDCO has set a target to cover 1 lakh underprivileged construction workers by March 2024 with the support of the Government of India, in which focus would be on improving the workmanship of the workers and cover women workers, thereby making them better equipped for employment over the coming years.

HoH’s plogging initiative at Thane

House of Hiranandani (HoH) organised a plogging initiative at Thane. This eco-friendly activity combines the act of collecting plastic waste while jogging or walking and was conducted as a prelude to the 9th edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2023, conceptualised under the theme of ‘Run For Earth’. Over 40 volunteers from Mumbai Ploggers led by their founder Rashmi Singh went across Thane’s key locations such as Upwan and Kasarvadavli and collected over 100 kgs of waste from the three-day plogging. A 12 feet art installation was created from the plastic collected and was displayed at the Marathon venue. Towards the end of the Marathon, the plastic collected was sent out for recycling.

Ashiana Amarah phase 2 launched

Ashiana Housing Ltd. has announced the launch of Phase 2 of its kids-centric project, Ashiana Amarah, in Sector 93 of the New Gurgaon region. Phase 2 of the project will feature a total of 224 units, all of which will be 3BHK apartments. Spread over 1000-square-foot carpet area, the real estate developer will have invested 157.55 crore by the project completion. The project is based on four key attributes: learn, nurture, care, and support. It includes play streets, play areas near homes, and open spaces for outdoor fun and adventure, such as a tree house, tunnel play, and cycling ramp, to name a few features. It also has a learning hub for kids to discover their passions, such as dance, reading, music, and arts and crafts. There are sports zones for children that include a cricket net, basketball court, tennis court, and swimming pool. Moreover, apartments will be developed with round-the-clock safety and security in mind.

Ganga Realty to develop ‘Tathastu’

Ganga Realty will invest Rs 750 crore to develop its first affordable housing, named 'Tathastu' in Sector 5, Sohna-Gurugram. It will develop 14 towers with around 2972 affordable units under the project, which will offer 3 BHK apartments with carpet area of 645.73 sq. ft. and super area of 1000 sq. ft. priced at Rs 25.14 lakh. The project will be spread across approximately 22 acres. Its funding will come through several sources like internal monetary strengths and customer advances. The company has shared that the project is 'self-funded' and expected to be delivered by the first quarter of 2027.