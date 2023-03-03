Real Estate news update: Hospitality sector registers growth, home décor celebrating femininity, and more

Fund City gets unveiled today

To address the financial requirements of the real estate sector in India, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) will unveil ‘Fund City’, a consortium of fund houses, banks, specialised funds, and other financial institutions today, on the sidelines of its Finance Conclave. The main aim is to address the funding requirements of stalled as well as new real estate projects across all segments of real estate development in the country. It also consists of investment bankers and consultants who will analyse and assist in the processing of the stalled or new project funding. The concept is similar to the television show Shark Tank. Developers seeking funding must apply to Fund City, and proposals will be selected by fund houses on a first-come, first-served basis. The pressure of peers will encourage quick completion of selected proposals.

Amber’s student accommodation report

With a focus on the latest trends and key statistics, Amber’s student accommodation report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the global market, including an examination of the demand and supply of various types of student accommodations, such as purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA) university-owned housing, and houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs). This report is a valuable resource for anyone looking to better understand the dynamics of the student housing market and the factors driving its growth. Amber is a leading global student housing platform, launched in 2016 in Pune.

Hospitality sector registers growth

The hospitality sector continued to witness strong Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth in performance in Q4 2022 (October-December), primarily driven by corporate travel, weddings, winter vacations and festivities, according to JLL’s latest Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q4, 2022. The hotel room demand across both business and leisure destinations remained strong during the quarter primarily driven by Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), weddings and other business-related travel. Despite the year-end holidays, most business cities performed well. The momentum of Q4 2022 is expected to continue in Q1 2023 remaining busy on the back of weddings, and recommencement of business travel post the year-end holidays.

Home décor celebrating femininity

Led by Reshma Chhabria, HIIH is a design-led, artisan-made design artefacts and decor brand. Celebrating femininity and empowering women all around the world, HIIH presents pieces catering to women who love design and everything about home decor. Bringing in warmth, creativity and robustness, the collection describes all women across the globe. Additionally, it makes for a perfect gift, this Women's Day. The range includes sculptures, wall décor pieces and arch vases.

Floral-inspired seating furniture

Bringing in positivity and lightness in being, coupled with a cosy blend of colours and floral designs, Baro Design, helmed by Siddharth Sirohi, presents to you their range of floral-inspired seating furniture. From little stools with a cushioned seat to comfortable upright chairs with firm upholstering that supports the back perfectly and makes it very ergonomic or two-seater benches, most of it is designed using reclaimed teakwood.