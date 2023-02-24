Real estate news update: Arkade Group land acquisition, NAREDCO to hold roundtable discussion and more...

Arkade Group land acquisition

Arkade Group has completed the acquisition of an approximately 8300 square meters plot at Mulund West from Hercules Hoists Limited, a Bajaj Group company. The composite deal value is Rs 103.40 crore, which includes transaction value of Rs 90 crore plus stamp duty of Rs 5.40 crore and ULC payment of Rs 8.00 crore. Amit Jain CMD, Arkade Group, said, “We are looking forward to launch exclusive residential project offering 2 and 3 BHK apartments with construction area of approximately 5,00,000 square feet and a top line of Rs. 600 crore. This acquisition is in addition to the two million sq. ft. development ongoing across the western suburbs under Arkade banner. This deal reassures the belief in the Mumbai real estate market which is witnessing an upward trend post lockdown.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices identity

Ahead of its 10-year anniversary, global real estate brokerage franchise network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, unveiled a bold new look with a striking new brand logo, refreshed colour palette, and modern typography. Celebrating the success of the past decade and expansion to more than 12 countries, 1,500 offices, and 50,000 real estate professionals, modern design paired with sophisticated and vibrant colours brings a refreshed new identity to a brand founded on the principles of trust, stability, integrity, and longevity.

NAREDCO to hold roundtable discussion

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) will be holding a roundtable discussion with leading banks in the country to address the issues and challenges faced by the real estate industry in obtaining funds. It is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2023, on the sidelines of the NAREDCO Financial Conclave, a brainchild of NAREDCO Finance Committee formed with an objective to provide solutions and guidelines for funding to the stressed real estate projects.

L&T Realty SEO mandate announced

The Brand Saloon, a digital marketing agency in Mumbai, has received the mandate for handling Search Engine Optimization (SEO) solutions for L&T Realty, which has a vast portfolio of properties across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other cities. It has developed a vast portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial properties, which altogether cover 70 million square feet across multiple cities in India - such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, with residential projects in Mumbai like L&T Veridian in Powai and Crescent Bay in Parel.

NAREDCO Mahi’s national convention

NAREDCO Mahi will conduct its second national convention on March 3, 2023 at New Delhi. It will have a diverse range of seminars with a focus on four distinct themes. The conversation will be based on water saving, empowering real women in the real world, green building & sustainability, and start-ups. It will spark lively debates about how the real estate industry can successfully recycle WasteWater and transition to net zero water waste, as well as how the sector can provide sustainable, energy and water-efficient solutions. It will also shed light on the essential components of gender integration, how society is moving in the direction of empowering women, gender pay equity in the real estate industry and underrepresentation.

