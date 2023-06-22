Real Estate news update: New project launches Domain, Esmeralda Business Square, and more

Domain launched in GMLR-Govandi

Domain, a project launched by Eka Life Ltd. and Dotom Realty comprises two towers with 33 floors, rooftop amenities and multi-level car park facilities by Wipro-PARI. The project has 10 plus modern amenities and hosts retail space at the ground level. Located at Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) in Govandi, it has access to connectivity infrastructure like the Freeway, SCLR, BKC connector, Eastern Express Highway and Sion-Panvel Expressway.

Elan Group appoints strategic advisor

Elan Group has appointed Manoj Adlakha as a strategic advisor. He will be responsible for managing the various business aspects including marketing to spur growth and strengthen the company’s brand positioning. Before this he was the CEO and then as International Head — Customer Marketing at American Express. Adlakha is a Chartered Accountant. He has a B. Com (Hons) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce and has completed the Executive Leadership Program at Duke University.

Esmeralda Business Square launched

Naiknavare Developers has launched Esmeralda Business Square, a commercial extension of its residential project Esmeralda, comprising 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments. Nestled on the outskirts of Panaji, in Kadamba Plateau, Goa, it is a two-storey edifice with boutique offices and retail shops. There are 10 commercial units on the first floor and 8 units on the above two floors, each with options to be outfitted with bespoke parameters.

Saint-Gobain’s air filtration system

Saint-Gobain has introduced a three-stage air filtration system. The new range contains prefilters, fine filters, and different types of HEPA filters such as deep pleats, mini pleats, V-bank, etc., offering a comprehensive solution to meet specific filtration needs and requirements. Saint-Gobain filters meet the requirements of international standards such as ASHRAE 52.2, ISO 29463 and EN 1822 wherever applicable. Each HEPA filter undergoes a leakage scan to ensure that it is performing at optimal efficiency.

‘Master Residential Real Estate’ released

‘Master Residential Real Estate’, a guide for home buyers and real estate enthusiasts by Ashwinder R Singh authored with an aim to provide the knowledge and strategies to successfully navigate the dynamic market has been released. Ashwani Awasthi, Managing Director, RICS — South Asia, describes it as ‘an essential tool for aspiring professionals in the field.’