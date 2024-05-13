Arrive In Style: BMW Launches Grand Limousine M Sport Pro Edition In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 13, 2024
BMW launches Grand Limousine M Sport Pro Edition, a variant of the 3 Series in India.
Priced at Rs 62.60 lakh, it is assembled locally in Chennai.
Cabin features dual-tone design, M Headliner Anthracite upholstery, and leather Vernasca seats.
Upgrades include modern air vents, ambient lighting, 14.9-inch curved touchscreen, and 12.3-inch digital display.
Tech enhancements offer wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, BMW Connected Drive, and Harman Kardon audio.
Safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, electric parking brake, and Dynamic Stability Control.
Powered by a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, it offers three drive modes via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
