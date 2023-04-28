Real Estate news update: UK Realty launches two projects, PHDCCI holds Real Estate Summit 2023 and more

Hiranandani Communities launches Golden Willow

Hiranandani Communities has launched Golden Willow, a premium residential sector in its mixed-use integrated township, Hiranandani Fortune City at Panvel. This new RERA registered project spans across 1 million sq ft of residential space and comprises 1, 2 and 3 BHK. The apartment size ranges between 490 sq ft to 1150 sq ft of RERA carpet area. The new sector will have an array of recreational and leisure amenities. The ticket size ranges from Rs 70 lakh onwards to Rs 2 crore above. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities, opines, "This new sector at Fortune City township in Panvel will further attract businessmen, self-employed, salaried professionals, NRI and aspirational millennial homebuyers to capitalize on the right mix of flourishing location, brand equity, attractive price point and intrinsic sentiment of buying an ownership home post covid pandemic.”

UK Realty launches two projects

UK Realty has launched UK Luxecity, Phase II, spread across 3.5 acres in Kandivali East offering Vaastu-compliant 1 BHK compact, 1 and 2 BHK residences. The township's engagement zones offer residents a place to unwind and enjoy quality time with their families and friends. UK lona, located in Andheri East, has a construction area of 221782.43 sq. ft. It is designed with zero waste space and has 18 plus amenities.

PHDCCI holds Real Estate Summit 2023

“We all target to build signature buildings, it's time we think towards building signature lives,” said D Thara IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, while addressing the industry stakeholders at PHDCCI’s Real Estate Summit 2023, themed, “Policies, Funding and Investment Framework: Realising the Potential of Real Estate" to discuss the current state and the future potential of the real estate sector in India from a multi-dimensional perspective. "In the recent Budget the government has increased the allocation of Rs 16,000 crore for the Smart Cities mission to building smart cities in India. This is a great opportunity for all builders to come forward and change the way Indians live. It is time to collaborate for planning and deliver projects which take care of the blue and green infrastructure. The bigger builders should mentor the smaller builders to reduce errors and deliver quality projects," she added.

Mapsko Group launches The ICON

Mapsko Group has launched The ICON at sector 79, Gurgaon, which spans an area of 2.312 acres. It consists of 53 4BHK apartments with a unit size of 3500 sq. ft., amenities like a clubhouse, three-side open residences and lush green surroundings.

Vantage Series unveiled at Minerva

Vantage Series, a collection of 3.5 and 4-bedroom residences was launched at Minerva. With a saleable area of 11.6 lakh square feet, it starts from the 54th floor and goes up to the 91st. With a strategic location in Mahalakshmi, the project has a viewing gallery on the 78th floor and amenities including a jogging track, a green wall, a senior citizen corner, a yoga deck, an open lawn, and a reflexology area.

Akshaya Tritiya ‘Good Luck’ offer

K Raheja Realty offers home buyers with a ‘Good Luck’ offer of a gold coin on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on all new bookings made till May 31, 2023 for their ready-to-move-in residential property Raheja Residency in Malad East.

Gera’s Planet of Joy bags IGBC Gold

Gera Developments has received the ‘Gold’ pre-certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Homes for Gera’s Planet of Joy. With an aim to facilitate better ventilation and natural light for the well-being of dwellers, the project has leveraged 30% of the floor area of the apartment as windows. The apartments and common rooms for usage are equipped with LEDs and low-energy consumption fixtures that enable the optimisation of electricity requirements. Solar photo voltaic panels are incorporated to generate electricity for common area lighting and the panels installed on the terraces help provide hot water to all the apartments. 15% of the land is covered with plantations and more than 50% of the land surrounding the site also features green and open spaces.

Northern Light Vases at HIIH

Inspired by the natural phenomenon of the Aurora Borealis, these vases are a designer representation of the Northern Lights. Crafted in wood, in a minimal oblong shape with a narrowing mouth is the Conical Northern lights vase.