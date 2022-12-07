RBI raises repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 %

Shaktikanta Das | File Picture

The Reserve Bank of India raises interest rates by 35 basis points to 6.25%.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel increased the lending rate by 35 basis points as the economy started to slow and inflation began to show indications of easing.

In addition to an off-cycle 40 bps increase in the repo in May, the RBI has increased the key benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) three times since June.

"Global economy under midst of uncertainty; shortage of food and high fuel prices has affected poor most," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

He also pointed out that the globally inflation remains high and broad based in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war.

"Despite this the Indian economy remains resilient; India is seen as a bright spot in a gloomy world," He further added.