Opening Bell: Indices open flat; Sensex up 9 points at 62635, Nifty around 18600

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a flat note, with Nifty around 18600.

The Sensex was up 9.56 points or 0.02% at 62635.92, and the Nifty was up 1.40 points or 0.01% at 18644.20.

About 1,380 shares have advanced, 576 shares have declined, and 142 shares were unchanged.

BPCL, Cipla, Larsen and Toubro, Asian Paints, and Grasim Industries were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were ONGC, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, and Wipro.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE