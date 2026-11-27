RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra |

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday called upon micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, improve productivity and expand operations, stating that productivity gains could boost India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 11%.

Speaking at the SME Finance and Investment Summit, Malhotra highlighted the need for technological transformation to strengthen the global competitiveness of Indian small businesses.

AI Adoption

The RBI Governor pointed out that employee productivity in Indian MSMEs stands at just 26% of that in large domestic industries. Only 15% of Indian MSMEs have adopted AI, while merely 5% have integrated the technology into their core business operations.

Malhotra emphasised that technology investments and workforce skilling could help enterprises reduce operational costs, enhance product quality and improve competitiveness. MSMEs currently contribute nearly 31% to India’s GDP and provide employment to over 45 crore people.

Credit Expansion

Bank credit to MSMEs recorded 27% growth last year, compared with a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 19% over the past five years. Malhotra highlighted regulatory measures supporting small businesses, including raising the collateral-free lending limit from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, expanding credit guarantees and simplifying working capital requirements.

The Account Aggregator framework has facilitated loans worth ₹3.5 lakh crore, while the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) aims to streamline credit assessments and reduce documentation requirements.

Export Opportunities

The Governor also encouraged MSMEs to leverage India’s free trade agreements (FTAs). India’s FTA utilisation rate remains at 20-30%, significantly below the 60-70% recorded by its trading partners. He stressed the importance of financial discipline, digital transactions, timely deliveries and quality standards in improving export readiness.

Beyond Borrowing

Malhotra urged entrepreneurs to explore alternative funding avenues, including equity financing and venture capital, rather than relying solely on bank credit. He also encouraged lenders to identify financial stress early and build long-term relationships with businesses.

The Governor emphasised that innovative, productive and globally competitive MSMEs would play a crucial role in achieving India’s Viksit Bharat ambitions.

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