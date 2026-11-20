MSME Credit Outreach |

Mumbai: Central Bank of India highlighted seven lending schemes for micro, small and medium enterprises at the Mumbai event of its Nationwide MSME Credit Outreach Programme. The event was held at Prince Hall, National Sports Club of India, in Worli. Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor was listed as the special guest.

Annu Kapoor |

The programme focused on improving access to finance for businesses seeking working capital or funding for expansion. The bank presented its lending options alongside advisory services to help entrepreneurs identify credit suited to their needs.

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Loan Processing

Central Bank of India highlighted competitive interest rates, low processing charges and simplified documentation as features of its MSME lending. It also emphasised faster appraisal and sanctioning of loan applications.

The outreach gave business owners an opportunity to discuss funding requirements directly with the bank and seek guidance on eligibility, documentation and repayment terms. Entrepreneurs could also ask how long the application process would take and what costs they should factor into a borrowing decision.

MSME Credit Outreach Programme |

Working capital can help businesses buy inventory or pay suppliers while waiting for customers to settle invoices. An enterprise investing in machinery, vehicles or additional premises may need a longer repayment period. The bank’s advisory services were intended to help owners assess financing options against those needs and consider how repayments would fit their cash flow.

Sector-Specific Schemes

The seven schemes featured at the Mumbai event were Cent Business, Cent Contractor, Cent Engineering, Cent Hotel, Cent Energy Efficiency, Cent Vehicle Business and Cent GST.

The range included products geared towards contractors, engineering firms and hotels, as well as options linked to vehicle purchases and energy-efficiency investments. Business owners could use the outreach to ask which schemes matched their proposed expenditure and what information the bank would need to assess an application.

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