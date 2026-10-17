Central Bank Of India’s Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Rose 40.58 Per Cent Year-On-Year To ₹1,718.60 Crore

Mumbai: Central Bank of India announced on Friday a consolidated net profit of ₹1,718.60 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 40.58 per cent increase compared to ₹1,222.00 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue Performance
Total consolidated income for the September quarter of FY27 stood at ₹11,778.67 crore. This is an increase from ₹10,248.29 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Interest Earned and Expended
Consolidated interest earned by the bank for the quarter reached ₹10,393.89 crore, up from ₹8,776.54 crore year-on-year. Interest expended also increased to ₹6,226.85 crore from ₹5,476.04 crore in the year-ago period.
Operating Expenses
Total consolidated operating expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹3,288.40 crore. This compares to ₹2,974.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.
Net Non-Performing Assets
The consolidated net non-performing assets percentage for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was 0.31 per cent. This represents a decrease from 0.48 per cent as of 30 September 2025.
Capital Adequacy Ratio
The consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) stood at 17.68 per cent for the quarter. This is higher than 17.34 per cent reported in the year-ago period.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.