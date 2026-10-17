Central Bank Of India’s Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Rose 40.58 Per Cent Year-On-Year To ₹1,718.60 Crore

Central Bank Of India |

Mumbai: Central Bank of India announced on Friday a consolidated net profit of ₹1,718.60 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 40.58 per cent increase compared to ₹1,222.00 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

Total consolidated income for the September quarter of FY27 stood at ₹11,778.67 crore. This is an increase from ₹10,248.29 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

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Interest Earned and Expended

Consolidated interest earned by the bank for the quarter reached ₹10,393.89 crore, up from ₹8,776.54 crore year-on-year. Interest expended also increased to ₹6,226.85 crore from ₹5,476.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating Expenses

Total consolidated operating expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹3,288.40 crore. This compares to ₹2,974.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Net Non-Performing Assets

The consolidated net non-performing assets percentage for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was 0.31 per cent. This represents a decrease from 0.48 per cent as of 30 September 2025.

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Capital Adequacy Ratio

The consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) stood at 17.68 per cent for the quarter. This is higher than 17.34 per cent reported in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.