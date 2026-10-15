Indian Bank Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹3,540.71 Crore, total Income Rises To ₹23,335.98 Crore

Indian Bank |

Mumbai: Indian Bank on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,540.71 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a significant increase compared to ₹3,107.97 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total Income

The bank’s total consolidated income for the second quarter of FY27 stood at ₹23,335.98 crore, up from ₹19,271.09 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. This represents a growth of 21.09 per cent year-on-year.

Interest Earned

Interest earned on a consolidated basis reached ₹19,148.99 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹16,628.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This marks a 15.16 per cent increase.

Operating Profit

The consolidated operating profit before provisions and contingencies for the quarter was ₹7,079.62 crore, rising from ₹4,861.50 crore in the year-ago period. The operating expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹4,867.72 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹26.29 for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, an increase from ₹23.07 reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. The EPS before extraordinary items also stood at ₹26.29.

Fund Raising Plans

The bank's board has approved plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through Long Term Infrastructure Bonds and up to ₹2,000 crore through Basel III Compliant AT1 / Tier 2 Bonds. These funds will be raised in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial years.

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Asset Quality

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were ₹11,612.52 crore, with net NPAs at ₹982.90 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The percentage of gross NPAs stood at 1.61 per cent, while net NPAs were 0.14 per cent. The provision coverage ratio for non-performing assets was 98.22 per cent as on 30 September 2026.

Capital Adequacy

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) for Indian Bank was 16.41 per cent as on 30 September 2026. The Common Equity Tier (CET) 1 Ratio stood at 15.40 per cent.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.