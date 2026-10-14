CEAT Q2 FY27 Net Profit Falls 40% To ₹112 Crore; Revenue Rises 26% To ₹4,762 Crore

Mumbai: Tyre manufacturer CEAT Limited reported a 39.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 112 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 186 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 26.2 per cent to Rs 4,762 crore from Rs 3,773 crore.

The company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were approved by its board of directors on Wednesday.

Revenue And Expenses Rise

CEAT's consolidated total income rose to Rs 4,767 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 3,777 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased 29.8 per cent to Rs 4,585 crore from Rs 3,531 crore. Profit before exceptional items, share of joint ventures and tax declined to Rs 182 crore from Rs 246 crore.

The company reported exceptional expenses of Rs 13 crore during the quarter, against nil in the year-ago period.

Sequential Profit Improves

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, CEAT's consolidated net profit increased to Rs 112 crore from Rs 4 crore in the April-June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 10.3 per cent from Rs 4,318 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased from Rs 4,285 crore to Rs 4,585 crore, while profit before exceptional items, joint venture share and tax increased from Rs 39 crore to Rs 182 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations rose 24.3 per cent to Rs 9,080 crore, compared with Rs 7,302 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, consolidated net profit declined 60.9 per cent to Rs 116 crore from Rs 297 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 8,870 crore from Rs 6,906 crore during the same period.

Exceptional Items And Auditor Review

The standalone financial statement notes identified voluntary retirement scheme compensation of Rs 13 crore during the September quarter.

Consolidated basic earnings per share stood at Rs 27.79, compared with Rs 45.98 in the year-ago quarter.

Statutory auditor B S R & Co. LLP issued an unmodified limited review conclusion on the consolidated financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.