Government Steps Up MSME Growth Push |

Mumbai: The government is planning to expand financial and technological support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to accelerate business expansion, improve productivity and strengthen India's industrial competitiveness.

Speaking at the FICCI-CMSME Annual Summit 2026, MSME Secretary Bharat Khera said the government would focus on improving access to finance, advanced technologies, marketing opportunities and skill development.

Green Technology

The government plans to scale up its GIFT and SPICE programmes over the next two years following encouraging responses to their pilot implementation.

Under the GIFT initiative, nearly 900 green and energy-efficient technologies have been identified for MSMEs, with interest subvention available to encourage adoption. Meanwhile, SPICE promotes circular economy practices and sustainable manufacturing.

Khera emphasised that sustainability should be viewed as a marketing opportunity rather than an additional compliance burden, helping businesses enhance their product value and competitiveness.

Funding Push

Access to equity capital remains a key priority for the government. The Self-Reliant India Fund, launched with an initial government contribution of ₹10,000 crore, has leveraged ₹48,000 crore from private venture capital funds. The government has also provided an additional ₹2,000 crore for micro enterprises and rolled out a ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to support business expansion.

Outstanding MSME credit has increased fourfold, from ₹10 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹40 lakh crore currently. Khera urged banks to adopt cash-flow-based lending models to improve credit accessibility, particularly for first-time borrowers without established credit histories.

Digital Transformation

Technology centres and common facility centres are helping small businesses access advanced manufacturing solutions, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 technologies.

Growth Opportunities

Khera highlighted emerging business opportunities across defence, electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and engineering. He encouraged large corporations to recognise MSMEs as co-development partners rather than traditional vendors, helping smaller enterprises improve product quality and meet industry standards.

The proposed expansion of government support aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing, encourage sustainable industrial growth and improve the global competitiveness of Indian MSMEs.

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