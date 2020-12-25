RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Subhadra Local Area Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the banking licence issued to Subhadra Local Area Bank Ltd Kolhapur, Maharashtra under Section 22 (4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to carry on banking business in India. The order is made effective from the close of business on December 24, 2020.

The Reserve Bank cancelled the licence of the Subhadra Local Area Bank Ltd as:

i. The affairs of the Subhadra Local Area Bank Ltd. were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of its present and future depositors.

ii. Public interest would be adversely affected if it is allowed to continue to do the business in the manner in which it is functioning.

iii. The general character of the management is considered prejudicial to the interest of the present and future depositors.