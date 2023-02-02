RBI asks Indian banks for details of exposure to Adani Group: Report | Image: PTI (Representative)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has requested information from local banks regarding their exposure to the Adani Group of Companies, according to a report by Reuters.

Withdraws fully subscribed FPO

After the conglomerate run by entrepreneur Gautam Adani decided not to proceed with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer, shares in the Adani group of firms fell sharply on Thursday (FPO).

The company stated yesterday that it "aims to defend the interest of its investment community by returning the FPO funds and withdraws the completed transaction" due to the exceptional scenario and the present market volatility.

In a speech to investors, Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, stated that given the state of the market, it would not be "morally acceptable" to proceed with the 20,000 crore share.

Conglomerate's U-turn is anticipated to affect investors' perceptions.



Read Also Gautam Adani addresses investors after withdrawal of fully subscribed FPO

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)