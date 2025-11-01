 RBI Announces Launch Of Three Key Surveys, Will Provide Useful Inputs To Monetary Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Announces Launch Of Three Key Surveys, Will Provide Useful Inputs To Monetary Policy

RBI Announces Launch Of Three Key Surveys, Will Provide Useful Inputs To Monetary Policy

The November 2025 round of Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the launch of the next round of three key surveys, including one on inflation expectations, which provide useful inputs to the central bank's monetary policy.The November 2025 round of Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities.

The Urban Consumer Confidence Survey (UCCS) would seek qualitative responses from households regarding their sentiments on the general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending. The survey is conducted regularly in 19 cities.

Read Also
RBI New Rules, Nomination Mandatory In All Bank Accounts From November 1: Key Details You Must Know
article-image

The Rural Consumer Confidence Survey (RCCS) is aimed at collecting current perceptions and one-year-ahead expectations of households on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending from the households residing in the rural and semi-urban areas across 31 states and UTs.

The RBI said the results of the surveys provide useful inputs for monetary policy.The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet for three days beginning December 3.The central bank has been regularly conducting these surveys. 

FPJ Shorts
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: 73 Mobile Phones Worth ₹23.85 Lakh Stolen At Grammy-Winning Singer's Show; 7 FIRs Filed In BKC
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: 73 Mobile Phones Worth ₹23.85 Lakh Stolen At Grammy-Winning Singer's Show; 7 FIRs Filed In BKC
Godrej Consumer Products Reports 6.5% Decline In PAT To ₹459.34 Crore Due To Turmoil In Indonesia & GST Transition In India
Godrej Consumer Products Reports 6.5% Decline In PAT To ₹459.34 Crore Due To Turmoil In Indonesia & GST Transition In India
Animal Rights Activist Vijay Rangare Resigns As PFA Mumbai President, Dissolves Team; Followers Allege Political Pressure
Animal Rights Activist Vijay Rangare Resigns As PFA Mumbai President, Dissolves Team; Followers Allege Political Pressure
RBI Announces Launch Of Three Key Surveys, Will Provide Useful Inputs To Monetary Policy
RBI Announces Launch Of Three Key Surveys, Will Provide Useful Inputs To Monetary Policy

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Godrej Consumer Products Reports 6.5% Decline In PAT To ₹459.34 Crore Due To Turmoil In Indonesia...

Godrej Consumer Products Reports 6.5% Decline In PAT To ₹459.34 Crore Due To Turmoil In Indonesia...

RBI Announces Launch Of Three Key Surveys, Will Provide Useful Inputs To Monetary Policy

RBI Announces Launch Of Three Key Surveys, Will Provide Useful Inputs To Monetary Policy

GST Officers Unearth ITC Fraud, Unveiling Tax Evasion Of ₹31.95 Crore

GST Officers Unearth ITC Fraud, Unveiling Tax Evasion Of ₹31.95 Crore

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Invests More Than ₹1.27 Lakh Crore, Signs 28 Pacts With Leading...

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Invests More Than ₹1.27 Lakh Crore, Signs 28 Pacts With Leading...

India's Fiscal Deficit For First Six Months Of 2025 At ₹5.73 Lakh Crore, Constituting 36.5% Of The...

India's Fiscal Deficit For First Six Months Of 2025 At ₹5.73 Lakh Crore, Constituting 36.5% Of The...