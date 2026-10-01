Rays Of Belief Reports ₹2.78 Crore Net Profit, Revenue Up 136.45% In Q1 FY27

Rays Of Belief |

Mumbai: Rays of Belief Limited on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹2.78 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹25.31 crore, a significant increase of 136.45 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 865.21 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.07 crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 20.06 per cent, an increase of 1,515 basis points.

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Profitability and Margins

In addition to the net profit, the company recorded a net profit margin of 11.01 per cent, up by 1,603 basis points. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹1.78.

Management Commentary

Nitin Bindlish, Managing Director of Rays of Belief Limited, stated that the company's financial performance showed strong revenue growth and improved operating margins. He added that the focus remains on strengthening the company's presence in child development and behavioural healthcare through therapy centres and digital programmes.

Company Overview

Rays of Belief Limited operates under the Mom's Belief brand, offering personalised intervention programmes for children with neurodevelopmental needs. The company's services include early intervention, occupational therapy, speech and language intervention, behavioural support, special education, and family-support programmes.

Operational Footprint

Mom's Belief operates 136 centres across India. For the full fiscal year 2026, the company reported a revenue of ₹81.66 crore, a net profit of ₹5.00 crore, and an EPS of ₹3.24.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.