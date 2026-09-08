Rays Of Belief Makes A Quiet Dalal Street Debut, Shares List Flat At IPO Issue Price

Mumbai: Shares of Rays of Belief Ltd, which operates under the Mom's Belief brand, made a subdued stock market debut on Tuesday, listing at the IPO issue price despite receiving strong investor demand during the public offering.

The Rays of Belief share price listed at Rs 239 on both the BSE and NSE, exactly matching the upper end of its IPO price band.

However, the stock came under selling pressure after listing. It later slipped 4.18% from the issue price to trade at Rs 229 on the BSE.

Following its market debut, the company's market capitalisation stood at around Rs 476.77 crore.

IPO Was Subscribed Nearly 108 Times

The muted listing came despite an overwhelming response to the Rays of Belief IPO, which was subscribed nearly 108 times by the final day of bidding.

The public issue was priced in a band of Rs 227-Rs 239 per share.

The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of up to 52.30 lakh equity shares, aggregating to Rs 125 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Funds to Drive Expansion

Rays of Belief plans to use the IPO proceeds primarily to expand its network. The company intends to establish 319 new centres between FY27 and FY29.

A portion of the funds will also be used for capital expenditure, including centre fit-outs, therapy-material inventory and technology hardware.

What Does Rays of Belief Do?

Rays of Belief is a for-profit social enterprise providing personalised intervention programmes for children with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs).

Through the Mom's Belief brand, it works with children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability, learning disabilities and global developmental delays.

Despite the strong IPO subscription, the flat listing and subsequent decline indicated cautious investor sentiment towards the stock on its first trading day.