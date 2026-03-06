Mom’s Belief Plans ₹100 Crore IPO, Rays Of Belief Targets Expansion Of Neurodevelopmental Centres

IPO Plan to Raise Over ₹100 Crore. |

Mumbai: Rays of Belief Ltd, the parent company of Mom’s Belief, is planning to raise more than Rs 100 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company aims to use the funds to expand its network of centres that provide support and therapy for children with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) and their families across India.

According to people familiar with the matter, the company is planning to launch its maiden IPO between April and May this year.

In February, the company filed its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO. The public issue will include 60 lakh shares through a fresh issue, and there will be no Offer for Sale (OFS) component.

Expansion of Neurodevelopmental Care Centres

The company plans to use the funds mainly to expand its network of neurodevelopmental care centres. These centres focus on supporting children with developmental challenges such as learning difficulties, speech delays, behavioural disorders, and other neurological conditions.

The expansion will take place through different models. These include company-operated learning centres, centres run in partnership with licensed professionals, and collaboration centres within schools.

The goal is to increase access to specialised developmental therapy services for children across the country.

Focus on Research and Training

Part of the IPO proceeds will also be used to establish Centres for Excellence and Research (COER). These centres will work on improving innovation, research, and best practices in the field of neurodevelopmental care.

The company also plans to set up in-house training academies to train therapists and specialists. This initiative aims to address the shortage of professionals such as developmental paediatricians, speech therapists, child psychologists, and special educators in India.

Technology, Brand Building and Global Expansion

Apart from expanding centres, the company will use the funds for technology upgrades, lease payments for existing centres in India, and investments in its US subsidiary.

The funds will also support brand awareness campaigns, outreach programmes, and potential strategic acquisitions to strengthen the company’s presence in the sector.

Growing Demand for Developmental Therapy

The expansion comes at a time when demand for specialised therapy services in India is rising rapidly.

According to a CARE report, India’s neurodevelopmental disorders care market was valued at about Rs 5,246 crore as of March 2025.

Experts say awareness about developmental conditions is increasing, leading to more diagnoses and higher demand for early intervention services. However, India still faces a shortage of trained specialists in this field, making such centres increasingly important.