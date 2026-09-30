Maharashtra Explores Rubber Cultivation Potential As Konkan Trials Needed To Boost Domestic Healthcare Raw Material Supply |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has so far undertaken only one reported rubber cultivation trial, in Kolhapur in association with Dr DY Patil Agricultural University, highlighting the need for more location-specific studies to determine whether the state, particularly the Konkan region, can support commercial rubber plantations.

Rubber Research Institute Calls For More Scientific Trials

Dr Debabrata Ray, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII), said more universities and agricultural institutions should undertake trials in different parts of Maharashtra before large-scale cultivation is considered.

The issue has significance beyond agriculture, as natural rubber and latex are used in several healthcare consumables, including medical gloves, condoms, catheters and tubing. During the Free Press Journal’s visit to the Rubber Board and RRII in Kottayam, Kerala, Ray explained the need to expand India’s rubber plantation base to strengthen domestic raw-material availability.

Rubber Demand Linked To Healthcare Sector

India produced 8.75 lakh tonnes of natural rubber in 2024-25 against consumption of 14.10 lakh tonnes, with imports at 5.51 lakh tonnes. While the tyre industry accounts for the largest share of consumption, healthcare manufacturing also depends on rubber and latex.

There is no consolidated official estimate of the share of total rubber consumed specifically by the healthcare sector. However, a government report on surgical-glove manufacturing states that more than 90% of the raw material is latex concentrate, highlighting the importance of reliable latex supplies.

Latex Supply Crucial For Medical Products

“From condoms to gloves, rubber is required for several healthcare products. Increasing domestic production is important to ensure adequate availability of the raw material,” Ray said.

For Maharashtra, the Rubber Board wants more trials to assess soil, rainfall, drainage, temperature, suitable clones and productivity across potential locations. The Konkan belt could be examined through multi-location trials, rather than relying on a single experimental location.

The Rubber Board’s regional research station at Dapchari could support such studies. Officials stressed that farmers should be encouraged to take up rubber commercially only after scientific trials establish the crop’s suitability and economic viability.

If suitable pockets are identified, rubber cultivation could give Maharashtra an additional commercial crop while strengthening the domestic raw-material base for industries, including healthcare consumables.

The Konkan region, with its high rainfall and diverse agro-climatic conditions, could be examined through multi-location trials. The Rubber Board’s regional research station at Dapchari can support such studies.

Officials stressed that commercial expansion should follow scientific trials rather than precede them. Identifying suitable pockets could provide Maharashtra with an additional commercial crop while strengthening India’s domestic raw-material base for industries, including healthcare consumables.

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