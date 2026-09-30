NMMC Plans ₹105 Crore Interactive Science Exhibition At Nerul Science Park To Promote Learning Through Technology | AI

Navi Mumbai residents, particularly school students, are set to get a larger interactive platform to learn about science and technology as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to develop a major exhibition at the Science Park in Sector 19-A, Nerul, at an estimated cost of Rs 105 crore.

Interactive Displays To Cover Multiple Scientific Fields

The proposed facility will feature interactive exhibits on energy, environment, space, machinery, robotics and other scientific subjects. The project is aimed at enabling visitors to understand scientific concepts through practical demonstrations and visual and interactive displays rather than merely through textbooks.

The NMMC has proposed Rs 105 crore for the manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of the exhibits, along with the internal civil works required for the facility. A proposal seeking financial approval for the tender has been placed before the Standing Committee.

Facility To Benefit Students And Families

For residents, the project is expected to provide an educational and recreational destination where children can learn about science through hands-on experiences while families can spend time exploring the exhibits.

“The Science Park should become a place where children and residents can understand science through experience rather than just reading about it. Interactive exhibits and demonstrations can make complex scientific concepts easier and more interesting to understand,” said a civic official.

Science Park Development Planned In Two Phases

According to Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde's letter, the Science Park is being developed in two phases. Work on the first phase is nearing completion, while the second phase will focus on establishing the science exhibition.

The second phase will include visual representations of scientific concepts, various exhibits, documentaries and practical demonstrations. The work will therefore extend beyond simply installing scientific equipment.

The concept of the Science Park was finalised with inputs from experts from the Nehru Science Centre, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and IIT Bombay. An expert committee comprising specialists from these institutions was constituted to guide the project.

Based on the committee's recommendations, the Science Park works were divided into two parts. The NMMC subsequently invited quotations from agencies with experience in executing similar projects, based on which the estimated cost of the proposed works was finalised.

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