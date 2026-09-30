Panvel Civic Panel Clears Multiple Infrastructure Proposals Covering Water Supply, Sewage, Sanitation And Public Safety

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee on Tuesday approved a series of proposals concerning water supply, sewage infrastructure, sanitation, public safety and civic amenities during a meeting chaired by committee chairman Baban Mukadam at the civic headquarters.

Among the proposals approved was the installation of information and display boards on roads and vacant plots owned by the municipal corporation on an annual basis for two years. The committee also approved a proposal for construction of a pumping station and allied works at Dharan Lake in Kalamboli under Ward Committee B.

A proposal to construct a protective compound wall around the municipal plot at Plot 25, Sector 15, Kharghar-Kopra, along with a shed over the recreation centre building and related works, was also approved.

The committee approved expenditure towards the final payment for hiring electrical equipment and providing electrical arrangements for various programmes organised by the civic body over a two-year period. It also approved the lowest tender for providing decorative electrical illumination on buildings, roads, squares and memorials during festivals, anniversaries and other civic programmes for three years.

For public safety, the committee cleared a proposal to install security systems at the Panvel Municipal Corporation Cricket Academy.

The committee approved a revised administrative expenditure for carrying out repairs, improvements and renewal of sewage pipelines in the Kharghar node developed by CIDCO, for a period of two years, as required.

It also approved an extension for the operation, maintenance and repair of the 85 MLD sewage treatment plant at Sector 32, Kamothe, through the contractor appointed by CIDCO until the municipal corporation appoints a new contractor.

The civic panel approved a proposal to provide mechanical fogging and spraying services across the municipal corporation area. It also approved an extension for supplying manpower for daily road sweeping, drain cleaning and allied sanitation work.

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A proposal to undertake a special intensive cleanliness drive across the Panvel municipal limits was also cleared.

The committee approved a three-year contract for the daily operation, maintenance and repair of the water supply scheme serving 29 villages within the municipal limits, excluding Panvel city.

It also approved a three-year arrangement for the maintenance and repair of the water supply network in Panvel city, structured as a 2+1-year contract.

The approvals cover a range of ongoing civic services and infrastructure requirements across the corporation’s jurisdiction.

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