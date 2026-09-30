Navi Mumbai Police Destroy 726 Kg Narcotics Worth ₹26.30 Crore In Taloja Under Nasha Mukt Campaign | Pics | Farooq Sayyed

The Navi Mumbai Police destroyed 726 kg of narcotic substances worth Rs 26.30 crore seized in 201 cases at a government-authorised waste management facility in Taloja on Wednesday as part of the Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai campaign.

Destruction Conducted After Legal Procedures

The drugs were destroyed at Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja, Panvel, after completing the prescribed legal procedures. Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pramod Shewale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sachin Gunjal and other senior police officials were present during the process.

“Action against narcotic drugs is being carried out through sustained and coordinated efforts, along with preventive measures and public awareness. We will continue to intensify such action and urge citizens to share information about drug-related activities with the police without fear,” Bharambe said.

Narcotics Worth ₹139.74 Crore Destroyed So Far

With Wednesday’s destruction, the Navi Mumbai Police have so far destroyed narcotic substances worth Rs 139.74 crore seized in 201 cases under the campaign, according to the police.

The police have also been conducting awareness programmes in schools, colleges, housing societies and public places under the Campus Connect initiative. The programmes focus on educating students and citizens about the harmful effects of narcotic drugs.

The police have launched a dedicated helpline, 8828-112-112, for citizens to provide information about narcotic drug-related activities. The police said the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

The Navi Mumbai Police said the drive against narcotic drugs would continue through intensified legal and coordinated action and appealed to citizens to cooperate by sharing information confidentially.

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