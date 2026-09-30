Mumbai: BMC’s ₹5.53-Crore EUS Machine Tender Faces Cancellation; Congress Leader Ashraf Azmi Seeks Review

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi has urged BMC to reconsider the proposed cancellation of EUS machine procurement for KEM and LTMG hospitals | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: Congress group leader in the BMC Ashraf Azmi has questioned the proposed cancellation of procurement of two Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) machines for KEM Hospital and LTMG Hospital, arguing that the move could further delay access to an important diagnostic facility for civic hospital patients.

The procurement proposal, linked to Resolution No. 545 dated June 16, 2023, covers one EUS machine each for KEM and LTMG, along with installation, commissioning, a three-year warranty and a five-year comprehensive maintenance contract. According to the proposal, Pentax Medical India Pvt. Ltd. was the only bidder, with the total procurement cost estimated at around Rs 5.53 crore.

Questions Over Procurement Delay

Azmi, in a representation to the Municipal Commissioner, questioned why patients should continue to wait for essential diagnostic equipment when the procurement process was initiated more than three years ago.

EUS is used to diagnose and assess gastrointestinal diseases, pancreatic conditions and certain cancers. Azmi claimed that patients requiring the procedure are being referred to private facilities, where it can cost around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000, placing an additional financial burden on economically weaker families.

He also questioned whether the objection to a single response in the tender process was being applied consistently across BMC procurements. His representation referred to other medical equipment purchases, including anaesthesia equipment and MRI machines, which he said had reportedly proceeded despite single responses.

Azmi Seeks Clarification

Azmi has sought clarification on the tender conditions, technical requirements and reasons for the proposed cancellation. He also cautioned that cancellation and re-tendering could lead to further delays and higher costs because of inflation and foreign-exchange fluctuations.

He has urged the Municipal Commissioner and Standing Committee to reconsider the proposal, disclose the reasons for the delay and assess the financial and technical implications of cancellation.

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Azmi said the procurement should be resolved within a time-bound framework so that patients at the two major civic hospitals can access EUS services without being forced to depend on costly private facilities. Congress will oppose the proposed cancellation in the Standing Committee, he said.

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