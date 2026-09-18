Mumbai: BMC-Run Rajawadi Hospital Reports Zero ELISA Tests After 4,016 Rapid Dengue Tests In 7 Months

RTI data has raised questions over confirmatory dengue testing at the BMC-run Ghatkopar hospital | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 18: In a surprising revelation, the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar did not conduct a single confirmatory ELISA test for dengue between January and July 2026, despite carrying out 4,016 rapid dengue tests during the period. ELISA testing is used to confirm dengue infection following a positive or suspected rapid-test result, depending on the stage of illness.

As per RTI data, the hospital conducted 4,016 rapid dengue tests between January and July 2026. However, the data does not specify how many of these tests returned positive. Despite the number of rapid tests conducted, the hospital reported conducting no ELISA tests during the seven-month period.

Questions Over Dengue Confirmation

RTI applicant Chetan Kothari said the data raises questions over how dengue cases were being confirmed at the hospital. “This could mean either that none of the rapid tests returned positive or that, despite positive cases, confirmatory ELISA tests were not conducted,” he said.

While the test results may not alter the immediate line of treatment, laboratory confirmation is important for establishing dengue infection and for disease surveillance. The BMC also relies on laboratory-confirmed cases for its dengue surveillance.

Government of India guidelines recommend an ELISA-based NS1 antigen test from the first day of illness, while IgM-capture ELISA (MAC-ELISA) is recommended after the fifth day of illness.

The guidelines also recognise limitations in the accuracy of commercially available rapid diagnostic tests. Therefore, the absence of ELISA testing at Rajawadi despite 4,016 rapid dengue tests raises questions over how suspected cases were being laboratory-confirmed and subsequently reported for surveillance.

Hospital Cites Outsourced Testing

When contacted, Dr Bharti Rajulwala, medical superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, said ELISA testing is available through an outsourced facility. “ELISA testing is not compulsory and is carried out wherever it is required,” she said.

The RTI data also shows that the hospital conducted 6,714 rapid tests for leptospirosis during the same period, but reported no ELISA tests. This raises a broader question about whether samples that require confirmatory testing are being routinely referred to designated laboratories.

Experts Seek Uniform Protocol

Public-health experts have suggested that a uniform protocol should be followed across BMC hospitals, with ELISA confirmation carried out for rapid-test-positive dengue and leptospirosis samples, either at the concerned hospital or through a designated BMC laboratory.

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“The issue is significant for disease surveillance, particularly during the monsoon, when dengue and leptospirosis cases increase. BMC's health department needs to clarify whether rapid-test-positive samples from peripheral hospitals are routinely sent to designated laboratories for confirmation and how these cases are reflected in the city's official surveillance data,” said Kothari.

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