Mumbai: Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital Becomes First BMC General Hospital To Receive NABH Accreditation

Kandivali’s BDBA Shatabdi Hospital earns national recognition for its healthcare systems and patient-care standards | File Photo

Mumbai, September 18: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital in Kandivali has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), making it the first BMC general hospital to achieve the recognition.

The accreditation follows preparations that began in 2025 and is expected to strengthen systems related to patient safety, quality of care, infection control, medication management, clinical practices, documentation and grievance redressal.

NABH accreditation requires hospitals to follow standardised processes and protocols covering patient safety, infection prevention, emergency services, medication management, medical records and continuous quality improvement.

For patients, the accreditation is expected to bring more systematic healthcare delivery, improved infection-control practices, better documentation and communication, standardised clinical protocols, enhanced patient rights and greater transparency in services.

Hospital Staff Hailed

Hospital Superintendent Dr Ajay Gupta said achieving the accreditation in a relatively short period was a significant milestone for BDBA Hospital and reflected the dedication and teamwork of its staff.

“Doctors, nursing staff, paramedical teams, administrative staff, technicians, housekeeping personnel and all supporting departments worked together with a shared commitment to improving patient care and hospital systems,” Gupta said.

He added that the accreditation would further strengthen patient confidence and promote a culture of accountability, safety and excellence at the hospital.

First BMC General Hospital

The achievement is also significant for the BMC, as earlier attempts to secure NABH accreditation for major civic hospitals, including KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals, had not succeeded.

Nair Dental Hospital and some BMC medical colleges have received NABH accreditation. However, Shatabdi is the first BMC general hospital providing comprehensive medical services to receive the recognition.

The hospital administration expressed gratitude to Union Minister and local MP Piyush Goyal, the municipal leadership, senior officials and other stakeholders for their support.

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Accreditation Marks New Beginning

Gupta said the accreditation should be seen as a new beginning rather than an endpoint. “NABH accreditation is a recognition of our collective effort and a promise to continuously raise the standard of patient care. This achievement belongs to every member of the BDBA family,” he said.

The hospital said it remains committed to providing accessible, safe, quality and patient-centric healthcare to citizens of Mumbai.

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