Raymond Limited announced closure of trading window | Image credit: Raymond (Representative)

Raymond Limited has announced that the trading window for dealing in securities of the company by designated persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from Sunday, January 1 of 2023, till 48 hours after, via an exchange filing.

The intimation is as per the Internal Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trades by Designated Persons of Raymond Limited read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (including any amendment(s), modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto).