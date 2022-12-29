e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRaymond Limited announced closure of trading window

Raymond Limited announced closure of trading window

The intimation is as per the Internal Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trades by Designated Persons of Raymond Limited

Pavin Elsa NelsonUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Raymond Limited announced closure of trading window | Image credit: Raymond (Representative)
Follow us on

Raymond Limited has announced that the trading window for dealing in securities of the company by designated persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from Sunday, January 1 of 2023, till 48 hours after, via an exchange filing.

The intimation is as per the Internal Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trades by Designated Persons of Raymond Limited read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (including any amendment(s), modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto).

RECENT STORIES

Mamaearth parent company, Honasa, files IPO papers with SEBI

Mamaearth parent company, Honasa, files IPO papers with SEBI

NTPC starts commercial operation at second phase of Nokhra solar PV project

NTPC starts commercial operation at second phase of Nokhra solar PV project

Raymond Limited announced closure of trading window

Raymond Limited announced closure of trading window

US antitrust lawsuit against Dr Reddy's voluntarily dismissed

US antitrust lawsuit against Dr Reddy's voluntarily dismissed

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Revatio drug

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Revatio drug