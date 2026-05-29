RattanIndia Enterprises Reports 69% Reduction In Q4 FY26 Net Loss; Revenue Rises 13%

RattanIndia Enterprises reported consolidated revenue growth of 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,696.6 crore. |

Mumbai: RattanIndia Enterprises Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,696.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1,504.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 13 percent year-on-year increase.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 110.1 crore in Q4 FY26, significantly lower than the loss of Rs 358.5 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax loss also narrowed to Rs 122.6 crore from Rs 391.4 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with the December 2025 quarter, revenue declined 15 percent from Rs 2,006.4 crore, while net loss narrowed from Rs 162.0 crore to Rs 110.1 crore.

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Total expenses fell to Rs 1,821.7 crore from Rs 2,183.6 crore in the previous quarter, aided by lower fair-value losses and reduced operating costs.

The company reported a fair-value loss of Rs 135.1 crore during the quarter, lower than the Rs 189.4 crore loss recorded in Q3 FY26. Tax expenses also remained favourable, helping reduce the overall loss.

What Drove The Numbers?

The retail e-commerce segment remained the largest contributor to revenue, generating Rs 1,650.0 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,463.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

Segment profit from the business stood at Rs 41.0 crore. The company said unrealised losses related to its investment in RattanIndia Power Limited continued to affect earnings.

During FY26, RattanIndia Power became an associate company after the group obtained significant influence in March 2026. Basic and diluted EPS for the quarter stood at negative Rs 0.80 per share.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 10 percent to Rs 7,530.5 crore from Rs 6,866.3 crore in FY25. However, the company reported a net loss of Rs 166.3 crore against a profit of Rs 80.7 crore in the previous year, largely due to fair-value losses on investments.

The retail e-commerce business remained the key growth driver, contributing Rs 7,368.4 crore in annual revenue.

The company also expanded its presence in the Middle East through a new Dubai-based subsidiary focused on e-commerce activities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.