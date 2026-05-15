Rane Holdings Reports Q4 Loss Of ₹39.5 Crore Despite 12% Rise In Revenue

Rane Holdings reported a consolidated Q4 FY26 net loss of Rs 39.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Rane Holdings Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.5 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 11.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as revenue from operations rose 11.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,534.6 crore.

Sequentially, revenue declined from Rs 1,608.7 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected pressure from associate losses and exceptional expenses despite stronger operating income during the year.

The Chennai-based auto component group posted total income of Rs 1,539.3 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 1,377.0 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to Rs 1,494.5 crore from Rs 1,354.6 crore.

Profit before tax slipped into a loss of Rs 25.4 crore compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 29.1 crore in Q4 FY25. The quarter also saw a share of loss from joint venture and associate entities at Rs 69.3 crore against a profit contribution of Rs 18.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential performance weakened during the quarter, with consolidated revenue falling 4.6 percent from Rs 1,608.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while the company swung from a net profit of Rs 87.5 crore in the preceding quarter to a loss.

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Total expenses moderated sequentially to Rs 1,494.5 crore from Rs 1,553.0 crore, though finance costs rose to Rs 19.1 crore from Rs 15.3 crore. The company also reported exceptional losses of Rs 0.9 crore during the quarter, while warranty-related provisions in associate entities continued to weigh on earnings.

For the full year FY26, Rane Holdings posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,883.3 crore, up 34.9 percent from Rs 4,361.6 crore in FY25.

However, annual profit after tax declined 38.1 percent to Rs 136.8 crore from Rs 220.9 crore a year earlier. Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 68.54 for FY26 compared with Rs 145.13 in FY25.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 47 per equity share for FY26 and also approved a preferential issue of convertible warrants worth about Rs 40 crore to promoter group entities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.