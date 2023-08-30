 Ramkrishna Forgings Bags Euro 8.25 Million Order In South America
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRamkrishna Forgings Bags Euro 8.25 Million Order In South America

Ramkrishna Forgings Bags Euro 8.25 Million Order In South America

"This contract represents a significant step in our journey to expand and diversify our operations in the South American market," said Ramkrishna Forgings CFO Lalit Kumar Khetan.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
article-image

Home-grown Ramkrishna Forgings on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Euro 8.25 million, about Rs 73.65 crore, for the supply of equipment to a client in the South American market.

The company will be supplying front and rear axle components for the next five years, it said in a statement.

"This contract represents a significant step in our journey to expand and diversify our operations in the South American market," said Ramkrishna Forgings CFO Lalit Kumar Khetan.

Read Also
Gensol Engineering Bags ₹102 Cr worth Projects In Dubai
article-image

"We are honoured to be chosen for this partnership which signifies not only our prowess in providing high-quality components but also solidifies our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the automotive segment," he said.

Ramkrishna Forgings

The Kolkata-based company is a leading supplier of rolled, forged, and machined products. It has formed a joint venture with Titagarh Railsystems to manufacture and supply 80,000 wheels to the Indian Railways.

The company, which exports to over 50 countries, has a manufacturing facility in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Read Also
Sprayking Bags Order Worth ₹15 Millions, Launches 5 New Products
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Strides Receives USFDA Approval For Mycophenolate Mofetil For Oral Suspension

Strides Receives USFDA Approval For Mycophenolate Mofetil For Oral Suspension

Titagarh Rail Systems Bags ₹350 Cr Contract For Ahmedabad Metro Project

Titagarh Rail Systems Bags ₹350 Cr Contract For Ahmedabad Metro Project

Warren Buffett Turns 93: Top Investment Mantras To Learn

Warren Buffett Turns 93: Top Investment Mantras To Learn

PhonePe Forays Into Stock Trading Segment With Share.Market Platform

PhonePe Forays Into Stock Trading Segment With Share.Market Platform

Indian Bank To Raise ₹4,000 Cr Through Qualified Institutions Placement

Indian Bank To Raise ₹4,000 Cr Through Qualified Institutions Placement