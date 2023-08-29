 Gensol Engineering Bags ₹102 Cr worth Projects In Dubai
Gensol Engineering Bags ₹102 Cr worth Projects In Dubai

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects have been secured from Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police, the company said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Gensol Engineering Bags ₹102 Cr worth Projects In Dubai

Homegrown Gensol Engineering Limited on Tuesday announced bagging orders for EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects have been secured from Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police, the company said in a statement.

"Gensol Engineering announces its first international Solar EPC project in Dubai. Aggregating to a capacity of 14.08 MWp, these projects have a cumulative order value of Rs 101.6 crore, without taking taxes into account," it said.

The two turnkey contracts with the Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police entail design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning along with the operation and maintenance of these projects.

The Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse project is slated for commissioning in November 2023, while the Dubai Police project is scheduled to go online in June 2024, the company said.

"With this, we also venture into international markets and mark a significant step towards fulfilling our vision of driving sustainable energy transitions globally. In addition, there are multiple orders to be announced in the coming months," Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director of Gensol Engineering Limited, said.

