Ram Temple Consecration: Business Tycoons Converge In Ayodhya Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

As the revered heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, also known as 'Ram Janma Bhoomi,' eagerly awaits today's inauguration of the famous Ram Mandir, here are the Indian business tycoons who have reached Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

The industrialist Anil Ambani has arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, is present at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to partake in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Temple.

Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, accompanied by his wife Shloka Mehta, has arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to participate in the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Expressing joy, he remarked, "Today marks a significant chapter in history, and we are delighted to be present on this momentous occasion."

Messages and Wishes From business leaders

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, in his social media platform X posted, "On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, on X wrote,"It won’t surprise you that my #MondayMotivation this morning is the #MaryadaPurushottam Lord Ram. Because he is a figure that transcends Religion. No matter what one’s faith, we are all drawn to the concept of a being that is dedicated to living with honour and with strong values. His arrows are targeted at evil & injustice. The state of ‘Ram Rajya’—ideal governance—is an aspiration for all societies. Today, the word ‘RAM’ belongs to the world… "

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ram Mandir at 12:15 PM. Industrialists Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, among others, are set to attend the grand inaugural ceremony in Ayodhya, alongside numerous Indian celebrities.