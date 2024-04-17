Ram Navami Bank Holiday: Lenders To Remain Closed On 17 April

On Wednesday, 17 April, physical banking operations in Indian states will not be discharged. This, as banks will remain closed for operations on the occasion of Ram Navami. This day marks the birth of Lord Ram, according to Hindu mythology.

Apart from this, banks will not operational in the Northeastern state of Manipur on account of Patriots Day.

Previously the banks were shut on 11 April, on account of Eid Al-Fitr.

Services Available Today

In today's digital age, many basic transactions can be conveniently carried out using services like UPI and ATMs, which typically operate 24/7. However, it's wise to check with your bank in advance as some ATMs may face technical issues or cash shortages during holidays.

Moreover, IMPS and NEFT services are also available for fund transfers and other financial transactions.

However, certain activities such as updating bank account details, in-person KYC upgrades, and cheque deposits may require physical visits to the bank and may need to wait until the next working day.

The next banking holiday for some territories falls on April 21, on account of Mahavir Jayanti, in states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jharkhand.

Additionally, the stock markets are also closed for trading today (April 17).