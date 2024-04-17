Stock Market News: Indices To Remain Closed On Account Of Ram Navami

Representational image | File

The Indian indices will remained closed on Wednesday, 17 April on account of Ram Navami.

The Indian rupee is currently valued at 83.53 against the dollar, losing 0.08 per cent of its value.

This is perhaps a much needed break for the markets, which has been dealing exclusively in reds for the past three consecutive trading days.



Markets on Tuesday

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,943.68, down by 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,147.90, down by 124.60 points or 0.56 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank shed 178.40 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 47,594.85.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Maruti, and Reliance emerged as the major gainers, while Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Eicher Motor, Titan, Divis Lab, ONGC, and Hindustan Unilever led the gains, while Infosys, IndusInd Bank, LTIM, Bajaj Finserv and Wipro were among the laggards.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.46 to USD 84.90 a barrel at 0802 IST. Brent crude prices slumped by USD 0.43 to USD 89.59 a barrel at 0802 IST.

On Tuesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,051.41 losing 10.41 points or 0.21 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 37,798.97 gaining 63.86 points or 0.17 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a decline of 19.77 points or 0.12 per cent to reach 15,865.25.

The Asian indices started in Red, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.20 per cent to reach 38,394.13, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.60 per cent to drop to 16,171.66 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a drop, as it decreased by 0.27 per cent to reach 2,602.57.