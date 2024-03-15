'Diligent Tax Payer': Ashneer Grover Praises IT Department For Tax Assessment Closure

Ashneer Grover | File

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe, took to his social media platform X (Foremerly Twitter) to express his regard to the Income Tax Department for the timely closure of the faceless assessment of his Income Tax Return for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Grover expressed relief at the assessment resulting in nil demand.

In his post, Grover also highlighted the importance of this return, mentioning that it was the last one filed by his late father, Ashok Grover, who served as his Chartered Accountant. He mentioned his father's carefulness in tax matters and how he taught him to be honest and diligent with his tax filings.

Grover also said that the closing of this tax assessment will help him in his ongoing legal battles.

However, he clarified that a recent notice he received from the Income Tax Department, which he had mentioned in a previous tweet, was actually a system error, leading him to retract his earlier statement

Grover's X post reads, "Thanks @IncomeTaxIndia for timely closure of faceless assessment of my IT Return of FY21-22. That too with NIL demand. I’ve always been a diligent tax payer. This return was the last one filed by my dad Ashok Grover, who was my CA, prior to his demise. He was very particular and kept me honest. This will also further strengthen my defence in my cases. P.S. The last notice sent to me couple of days, back was actually a system mistake and I took down the tweet."

Thanks @IncomeTaxIndia for timely closure of faceless assessment of my IT Return of FY21-22. That too with NIL demand.



I’ve always been a diligent tax payer. This return was the last one filed by my dad Ashok Grover, who was my CA, prior to his demise. He was very particular… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 15, 2024

Read Also Ashneer Grover Given 48 Hours By Delhi High Court To Remove Defamatory Posts Against BharatPe

In the deleted post, Ashneer Grover claimed that he had been served a notice by the income tax department. Grover shared the news on his personal X account. The notice, received at 8:00 am on Tuesday, March 12, required Grover's response by Wednesday at 12:28 PM.

In his deleted post, Grover stated, "Tax terrorism or vendetta? Take your pick." Grover also shared an image of the notice, indicating that it was issued to him under Sub-Section 1 of Section 142 of the Income Tax Act 1961.

A Screengrab of the tweet from Grover. |

Delhi High Court orders Ashneer Grover to remove defamatory posts

Earlier today, Ashneer Grover found himself at the center in a legal dispute as the Delhi High Court issued a directive on March 15, instructing him to remove defamatory post from his X account targeting the payments company within 48 hours. This ruling comes amid a continuing legal battle between Grover and BharatPe, shedding light on the ongoing tensions within the company's leadership.