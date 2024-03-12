 'Goli Hi Maar Do Seedha': Ashneer Grover Reacts To IT Notice Served To Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Goli Hi Maar Do Seedha': Ashneer Grover Reacts To IT Notice Served To Him

'Goli Hi Maar Do Seedha': Ashneer Grover Reacts To IT Notice Served To Him

Grover took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to share this news. The notice served at 8:00 am on Tuesday, expects Grover to respond by Wednesday, 12:28 PM.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover | File

The founder of BharatPe is in the news again, as, in a recent development, Ashneer Grover has claimed that he has been served with notice by the income tax department. Grover took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to share this news. The notice served at 8:00 am on Tuesday, expects Grover to respond by Wednesday, 12:28 PM.

An exasperated Grover insinuated this to be an unscrupulous move. He said, "Tax terrorism or vendetta ? Take your pick".

Tagging the Income Tax Department, Finance ministry, along with Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself, an indignant Grover said, "Goli hi maar do seedha !"(Just Shoot Me Already).

Grover also redacted image of the said notice, in which the notice has been issued to him under Sub-Section 1, of Section 142 of the Income Tax Act 1961.

Recently Grover was in news, and took the news to his social media profile, when he won a litigation surrounding his holding of BharatPe.

In another development, that arose last week, Grover threw an open challenge to the RBI, when he asked the Central Bank to cancel his license, if found guilty of an transgression.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Goli Hi Maar Do Seedha': Ashneer Grover Reacts To IT Notice Served To Him

'Goli Hi Maar Do Seedha': Ashneer Grover Reacts To IT Notice Served To Him

Boeing Under The Pump: US Government Says The Company Needs To Cooperate With Investigations

Boeing Under The Pump: US Government Says The Company Needs To Cooperate With Investigations

Coastal Road To Save $100 Million Annually In Carbon Emissions: Mumbai Civic Chief

Coastal Road To Save $100 Million Annually In Carbon Emissions: Mumbai Civic Chief

Stock Market Opening March 12: Indices In Red; Sensex At 73,473.80 & Nifty At 22,341.60

Stock Market Opening March 12: Indices In Red; Sensex At 73,473.80 & Nifty At 22,341.60

Innvolution Healthcare Celebrates Virtual Inauguration Of Jaipur Stent Manufacturing Facility

Innvolution Healthcare Celebrates Virtual Inauguration Of Jaipur Stent Manufacturing Facility