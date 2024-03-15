Ashneer Grover Given 48 Hours By Delhi High Court To Remove Defamatory Posts Against BharatPe

Ashneer Grover |

Ashneer Grover, the former managing director and co-founder of BharatPe, found himself at the center of a legal tussle as the Delhi High Court on March 15 issued a directive asking him to take down defamatory tweets within 48 hours from his X account (Formerly Twitter) targeting the payments company.

The court's ruling comes amidst an ongoing legal battle between Grover and BharatPe, highlighting the ongoing tensions within the company's leadership.

On March 12, using his social media platform X, Grover posted that the State Bank of India Chairmen appeared to possess petty attitudes and underlying issues. His post reads, "SBI Chairmen seem to be petty people. And something very wrong at their core. I learnt it the hard way. So did SC. ;)

The court also noted that despite previous warnings from the court and his own assurances, Ashneer continued to post defamatory remarks against BharatPe and its leaders.

This development comes amid the defamation lawsuit filed by BharatPe against Ashneer Grover, his wife, and others, seeking a recovery of Rs 88.67 crores and a restraining order against making defamatory statements, the court issued a significant ruling.

BharatPe had submitted a fresh application, alleging that Grover had made additional statements and tweets in violation of two court orders from the previous year, as well as an agreement not to make similar posts in the future.

The court highlighted the potential damage to the company's reputation caused by Grover's actions. It criticized his remarks about Kumar, the chairperson of BharatPe's board, describing them as unnecessary and insinuating.

The Delhi High Court has also instructed The Economic Times and Inc42 to take down an article based on two letters penned by Ashneer Grover to the RBI. In these letters, Grover had alleged that BharatPe had defrauded the central bank.