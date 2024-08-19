Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan

Blinkit Allows International Orders For Raksha Bandhan: Gifts From USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France And Japan | Wikipedia

Zomato-owned Blinkit is breaking some records as the country enters season of festivities after a hiatus of a few months.

Record Orders On Rakhi

According to the company's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, the company has managed to make some 'ordering records' in the span of the past few hours as many in India welcomed Raksha Bandhan. Dhindsa took to social media platform LinkedIn to share the news.

In the LinkedIn post, he said, "We’ll cross all time high orders in a day on Blinkit in a couple of minutes. We also hit highest ever OPM (Orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales and most other metrics today."

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he also claimed that the company hit the mark of 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute). Unlike a few years ago, many are now reliant on websites like Blinkit for there festive requirements.

This development came barely after a couple of hours of Blinkit crossing the mark of 350 Rakhis per minute.

In addition, the company had also announced that it would switch to international mode for Raksha Bandhan, with the company allowing orders from 6 countries, including the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan.

Zomato's Take Over Blinikit

Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, was acquired by Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato in an all-stock USD 570 million deal in 2022.

In fact, it was in June 2024 that the Goyal-led delivery service company took a deeper plunge and added another Rs 300 crore to Blinkit, further expanding their holding in the company to Rs 2,300 crore.

Zomato shares in the past 6 months. |

This has also helped the company shore up its investors, as the company shares listed on the NSE have seen a significant rise, all in the past 6 months alone. In the past 6 months, the Gurugram-based company's shares increased by 71.86 per cent or Rs 113.18, taking the overall value to Rs 270.68 per share.