Blinkit Allows International Orders For Raksha Bandhan: Gifts From USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France And Japan | Wikipedia

The fast-growing e-commerce startup Blinkit will enable customers in foreign markets to order products for delivery within India through August 19, the day of Raksha Bandhan.

The company, owned by Zomato, has launched an international feature that enables individuals from six nations to send gifts and rakhis to their siblings in India.

The app claims that it will take ten minutes to deliver gifts ordered by users based in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan to those in India. This function will be accessible through August 19.

Raksha Bandhan special - we’ve switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August.



Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes! 💛



Countries from where you can order - USA,… pic.twitter.com/Gmey0DYTjC — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 17, 2024

Additionally, the business is providing free shipping on Rakhi orders made in India.

Read Also Consumer Speaks: Citibank Customers Face Erroneous Charges After Migration To Axis Bank

On Saturday, August 17, Albinder Dhindsa, the company's co-founder and CEO, shared the news on the social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

'Now, people who are living overseas can order Rakhis and gifts for their Indian siblings on Blinkit, and we'll deliver them in ten minutes! Albinder Dhindsa stated in the X post.

Raksha Bandhan special - we’ve switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August.



Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes! 💛



Countries from where you can order - USA,… pic.twitter.com/Gmey0DYTjC — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 17, 2024

Dhindsa, Saurabh Kumar, and Rishi Arora co-founded the Gurgaon-based business in 2013.

Zomato purchased Blinkit, a private quick-commerce company that was formerly known as Grofers, in August 2022 for Rs 4,477 crore in an all-stock transaction.

12 international orders already delivered. Average delivery time for these was 9 minutes 42 seconds! 🙌



And all 12 of them were from one country. Any guesses which country this is? https://t.co/yNF3Q0v5Kv — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 17, 2024

Zomato Q1 FY25

Zomato reported profits for the first quarter of its fiscal year of Rs 253 crore, a 12550 per cent increase over the Rs 2 crore earned in the same quarter of FY24.

Zomato reported a quarterly net profit for the first time in Q1 FY24. It reported operating revenue of Rs 4,206 crore, up 74.1 per cent from Rs 2,416 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Food delivery growth

The food delivery platform reported a 53 per cent YoY increase in gross order value (GOV) across all of its B2C businesses, including going-out, quick commerce, and food delivery, at Rs 15,455 crore.

In the meantime, going out GOV climbed by 106 per cent YoY, quick commerce GOV reported growth of 130 per cent YoY, and food delivery GOV grew by 27 per cent year over year. Hyperpure, the company's B2B division, saw a 96 per cent YoY increase in revenue and improved profitability.

