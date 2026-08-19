RailTel Secures ₹166.80 Crore Work Order Extension From EPF Organisation

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order extension valued at Rs 166.80 crore. |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced on 18 August 2026 that it has secured an extension of a work order from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) worth Rs 1,66,80,29,314 (including tax).

Order Details

The extended work order is for a period of one year and involves additional components related to Infra-as-a-Service (IaaS) through RailTel. The order was received on 17 August 2026 at 19:58.

Execution Timeline

The company is scheduled to execute the work order by 9 February 2027. This is a domestic order, and the entity awarding it is also domestic.

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