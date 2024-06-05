Rahul Gandhi’s Stock Portfolio: How Congress Leader’s Shares Held Up Amid Chaos At Dalal Street On June 4

Shares | Representative Image

Despite having a turbulent day in the Indian stock market on June 4, following the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of key opposition party Congress stock portfolio showed a notable resilience.

The Rahul Gandhi's stock portfolio which comprises of a mix of consumer goods, finance and engineering companies, showcased minimal losses compared to the broader market downturn.

Key Stocks in Rahul Gandhi’s Portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio includes Pidilite Industries, Bajaj Finance, Divi’s Laboratories, Nestle India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, Suprajit Engineering and Tube Investments.

Performance of Portfolio Stocks

While the on June 4, the Indian headline indices witness a significant losses, some of the stocks in Rahul Gandhi's portfolio performed relatively well.

Nestle India, Pidilite Industries, and Divi’s Laboratories stocks traded higher by up to 1 per cent each. Bajaj Finance stock remained flat, making neither major gains nor losses.

Other stocks in the portfolio declined in line with the broader market. Titan Company, Tube Investments of India, ITC, and Suprajit Engineering stocks fell as the overall market sentiment was negative.

Election Results Impact on Market

The Election commission of India (ECI) on June 4 declared the final result of the Lok Sabha constituencies. with the BJP led NDA alliance securing 292 seats and I.N.D.I.A alliance gaining 234 seats.

On June 4, the day election results were counted, the Indian stock market saw a significant decline, marking one of the worst trading days in four years.

The BSE Sensex opened at 75,113.98, down by 1,354.8 points and NSE Nifty at 22,906.80, down by 357.10 points. During the intraday trade, both Sensex and Nifty slipped by over 7 per cent. The BSE Sensex closed at 72,562.93, down by 5.11 per cent, and the NSE Nifty ended at 21,884.50, down by 5.93 per cent on June 4.

Investors lost Rs 31 lakh crore in market wealth.

Stock Market performance, today, June 5

After a bloodbath at dalal street on June 4, the Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday, June 5 with Sensex at 72,695.40, up by 616.35 points, and Nifty at 22,054.60, up by 170.10 points.

At 1:27 pm IST on June 5, the key stocks in Rahul Gandhi portfolios are trading in green such as Pidilite Industries up by 4.04 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance (4.02), Divi's Laboratories (4.39), Nestle India (2.93), ITC (3.02), Hindustan Unilever (5.13) and so on.