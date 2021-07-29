Rado launches 'Over the Abyss' with Delhi-based designers Thukral, Tagra

Rado announced today its newest addition to the True Square Collection, the True Square “Over the Abyss'. It is a design collaboration with New Delhi artist duo Thukral and Tagra.

Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra’s work focuses on something that is intrinsic to humans but sometimes forgotten in modern societies: the relationship of us individuals to our communities, said Rado in a press statement. "This is why their work is often described as social design. The duo always tries to understand their existence and questions the status quo, thus naming their work: Over the abyss."

Features

The Indian duo included their focus on social design to create together with the Master of Materials a timepiece with a unique time display that superimposes the local time of the wearer to several time zones of the world.

These different time zones are symbolized by 37 hands that are painted in a gradation of colours ranging from blue to pink, and looking like enchanting fireworks in the middle of the dial.

Two discrete but mighty SuperLuminova dots indicate the local time. The captivating dial with colour strikes is encapsulated by a 38mm matt blue high-tech ceramic case of square shape with gently rounded corners, an homage to Rado’s iconic shape from the 70s and updated for the 21st century.

The case back features a painting by the duo called Dominus Aeries that explores visions from the future with references from the past. Therefore, both front and back are beautiful art expressions of Thukral and Tagra.

With the True Square Over the Abyss, Rado and Thukral and Tagra aim to connect people through a timepiece that is universal, unique and of course smooth, comfortable and durable like is common from the Swiss watchmaker from Lengnau.