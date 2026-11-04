R Systems Posts Rs 64 Cr Net Profit In Q3, revenue grows 23.4% To Rs 615 Cr On Strong Digital Demand

R Systems |

Mumbai: R Systems International reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.18 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, up from Rs 35.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Financial Details

Revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 615.20 crore, marking a 23.4% increase compared to Rs 498.62 crore reported in Q3 2025. Total income for the quarter reached Rs 617.78 crore.

Earnings And Margins

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 124.44 crore, representing an operating margin of 20.23%. Adjusted net profit after tax stood at Rs 66.55 crore.

Dividend Declaration

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, representing 800% of the face value, during the third quarter.

Nine-Month Performance

For the nine months ended 30 September 2026, revenue from operations reached Rs 1,791.67 crore, while net profit stood at Rs 185.17 crore.

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